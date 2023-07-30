Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.



