PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Boosted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PULS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,313. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

