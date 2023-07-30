PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.
PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PCG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. 12,030,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in PG&E by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
