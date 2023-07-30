PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 54,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,030,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
