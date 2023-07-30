Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.