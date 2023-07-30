Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells $3,706,562.57 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Permian Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.48. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

PR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $669,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

