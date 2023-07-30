Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Short Interest Update

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

Permex Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546. Permex Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 453.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

