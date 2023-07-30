Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.93-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-916 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.23 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Scotiabank cut Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.43. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

