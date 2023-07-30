Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.79.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

