Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.039-4.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $70.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

