PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

