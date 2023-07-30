Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.61 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.61 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

