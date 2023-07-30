Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 958,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE PSO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.77) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pearson by 996.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 250,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.