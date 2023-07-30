Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 958,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Pearson Price Performance
NYSE PSO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.77) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What are Commodities and are they Safe Investments?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.