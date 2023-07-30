Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,190 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.77) to GBX 1,190 ($15.26) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,007.14.
Pearson Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE PSO opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $12.03.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
