Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,950,736 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $203,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,198 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

