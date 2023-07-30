PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

