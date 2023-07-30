Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $546.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $546.30 million and $6.33 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.