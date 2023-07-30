Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) COO Sells $136,166.94 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

