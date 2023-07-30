Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $112,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

