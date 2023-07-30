Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 212 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Performance

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON traded down $17.24 on Friday, reaching $319.82. 1,683,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,512. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

