Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,621,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

