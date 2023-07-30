Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 691,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

