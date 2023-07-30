Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $841,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

