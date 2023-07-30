Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.55. 1,920,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.00. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

