Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. 1,091,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

