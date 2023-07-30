Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.