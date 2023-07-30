Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,833 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,419,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 279,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $65.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

