Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.50.

PKG stock opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

