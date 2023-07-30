Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.55-$4.85 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

