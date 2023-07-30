Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.4% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

