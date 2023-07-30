O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $928.79. 423,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

