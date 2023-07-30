O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $10.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $940.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $47.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

Shares of ORLY opened at $928.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

