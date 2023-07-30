Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $135.69 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $135.69 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00021953 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.42252628 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $14,475,895.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

