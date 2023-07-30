Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. 6,912,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.