One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $312,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,070. The stock has a market cap of $907.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

