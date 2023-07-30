One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $77.67. 541,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,727. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

