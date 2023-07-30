One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

EPD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,015. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.