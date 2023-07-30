One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 27,433,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

