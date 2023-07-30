One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.