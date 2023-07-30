One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $960,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.