One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $54.07. 1,333,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

