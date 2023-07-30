One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.74. 138,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

