One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,318 iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IXP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,808. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $300.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

