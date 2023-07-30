One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 351 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Tower by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.59.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.