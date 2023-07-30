One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,774 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.45. 5,299,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,015. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.