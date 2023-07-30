Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

