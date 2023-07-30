Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
