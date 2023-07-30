Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$3.71. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 145,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$237.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

