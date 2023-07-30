Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,711. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

