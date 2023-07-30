Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

