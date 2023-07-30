Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Olin Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olin by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

